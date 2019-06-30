Pedestrian dies in Tuschen accident

A pedestrian was in this morning killed after he was struck down by a vehicle while attempting to cross the Tuschen Public Road, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

The dead man is yet to be identified but the driver of the vehicle, who is said to be a Police officer is being detained.

Based on information received, the incident occurred at about 00:50h on Sunday morning.

Police investigations revealed that the vehicle was proceeding along the Tuschen Public Road when the pedestrian allegedly ran across the road and into the path of his vehicle.

The pedestrian sustained severe injuries about his body and was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital in an unconscious state where he succumbed while receiving medical attention.

His body is presently at Ezekiel’s Funeral Home awaiting identification.

However, a breathalyzer test was administered to the Police rank by there were no traces of alcohol in his system. Investigations are ongoing.