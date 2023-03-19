Pedestrian dies after being ran over by car on WBD Road

A West Bank Demerara man is now dead after he was run over by a motor car on Saturday night.

Dead is Kelston Ferreira of Lot 68 Stanleytown, West Bank Demerara.

The incident occurred sometime around 22:30h on the Stanleytown Public Road.

According to police reports, motor car (HD 2943) was proceeding east along the northern side of the public road when the left side front wheel ran over the pedestrian.

Police say Ferreira was lying on the northern side of the road and it is suspected that he was under the influence of alcohol.

Nevertheless, the man’s body was picked up in an unconscious state by undertakers of Ezekiel Funeral Home and escorted to West Demerara Regional Hospital.

Ferreira was pronounced dead on arrival by Doctor L. Bissoon. The body is presently lying at Ezekiel Funeral Home, awaiting PME.

Meanwhile, the driver of the motor car, a 33-year-old resident of Belle West Housing Scheme, WBD is in custody, assisting with the investigations.

--- ---