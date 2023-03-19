“I don’t want my kids to struggle the way I did” – mother of triplets

By LaWanda McAllister

Twenty-six-year-old Christine Crystal Hope’s life has been a series of struggles and hardships and when she gave birth to her three beautiful baby boys – Akeem, Akeen, and Akeno – it was a joyous occasion.

However, that bliss quickly turned into worry as she thinks about her and the babies’ future. Abandoned by her family for years, Christine was left to face life’s challenges alone.

The young mother’s situation is dire. She has no family, no permanent home, and no means of income. Currently, she and her four children, including her triplets and a 19-month-old daughter, are living in a cramped space called ‘The Camp’, in Kwakwani, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), after being displaced by floods.

They are staying with her former partner’s mother, along with her nine children, but to further complicate the situation, Christine has a sick brother to take care of, adding to her financial burden.

Despite her difficult circumstances, Christine remains hopeful and determined to provide a better life for her children.

“I don’t want my kids to struggle the way I did as a child,” she said, her voice cracking with emotion. “Every time I call my mother for help, she never wants to help. My dad, I don’t even know where he is. After mom left for Suriname, my father took us in, and he had us moving from house to house. I didn’t get to finish school. I came out of form four. But I always wanted to become a nurse, and I hope that when I am back on my feet, I can get a job and pursue my dream.”

The journey to achieving her dream seems daunting, and Christine knows that there is a great challenge ahead. But she is determined to do her best to provide for her children, despite the obstacles she faces. She recalled that while living in people’s homes, she and her brothers were sometimes ill-treated.

“Sometimes you don’t get the treatment you expect, and it was very hard,” she saysid, her voice trembling.

She is hoping to receive assistance to provide a proper place for her triplets to stay and to provide for their needs.

“I am hoping that I can get some assistance because it is very challenging, the situation in which I’m staying,” she said, tears welling up in her eyes. “I have no family members that I can go by, and I want to give my children a better life.”

Christine’s story is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of hope in the face of adversity. Let us come together to support this young mother and her triplets, and ensure that they have a brighter future. They deserve the chance to thrive and succeed, despite the difficult circumstances they face. Persons who are desirous of helping the new mother can contact her on telephone number (592) 699-5392.

--- ---