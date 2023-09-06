Passenger dies on MV Ma Lisha

See full statement from the Ministry of Public Works:

The Ministry of Public Works, through the Transport and Harbours Department, wishes to express condolences to the family of a 53-year-old female passenger who was found motionless while in transit to Georgetown from Mabaruma on the MV Ma Lisha, at approximately 06:15hrs today, September 6, 2023.

Out of respect for the family the passenger will not be identified at this time.

After being observed by crew members sitting motionless in her seat, the crew members checked for a pulse, but could not find any, the captain then proceeded to give CPR to revive the passenger, she subsequently regained consciousness and was assisted by the crew to lay on a mattress. The passenger was then continuously monitored and after being observed impassively again, the captain informed the lighthouse and the management of T&HD of the situation on board, and the T&HD management then contacted the Coast Guard for assistance.

The Coast Guard immediately dispatched one of its Metal Shark vessels to the M.V. MA Lisha, which was one mile west of the sea buoy, off the Essequibo Coast. The Coast Guard vessel arrived at 08:40hrs where the female was taken off MV MA Lisha.

Earlier, in a separate incident, the crew of the M.V. MA Lisha assisted an 18-year-old, who was having an asthma attack.

At 22:40hrs (Tuesday), the teen who is an asthmatic case was having an asthma attack but did not have any medication in her possession, the crew was able to render assistance by providing her with an inhaler that was kept on board, and by giving her oxygen with a nebulizer. The teen regained good health around 01:30hrs on September 6 (Wednesday).

The teen was also taken off the M.V. MA Lisha by the Coast Guard for further medical check-ups and clearance.

The Ministry wishes to make clear that there were never two deaths on the M.V. MA Lisha, as well as there was no malfunctioned air condition unit. The Ministry is also urging persons to desist from rumor-mongering and spreading inaccuracies.

The Ministry would like to thank the Guyana Coast Guard for its quick response today, and for its continued support offered to our maritime agencies.

