Parika woman beaten to death by ex-partner; suspect in custody

Parbattie Amanda Persaud, a 25-year-old Market Vendor of Parika Facade, East Bank Essequibo, was allegedly beaten to death by her former reputed husband with a piece of wood early this morning.

The suspect, 39-year-old Guradean Lallaram, a mason of Parika Facade, was taken into police custody and is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

The incident occurred at about 05:30 hrs at Parika.

Police reports revealed that Persaud and the suspect had been in a common law relationship for the past six years and shared a three-year-old daughter. During the relationship, the woman was alleged to be constantly abused by the suspect, but never reported the matter to the Police.

However, about three weeks ago, the couple had a misunderstanding and as a result, they had an exchange of words and she was assaulted by the suspect. The suspect then moved out of the home.

Then this morning, around 05:00h, Persaud was walking down Parika Access road heading towards the market, when the suspect approached her on an electric scooter. A heated argument ensued between them during which the suspect came off of the scooter, picked up a piece of wood from the roadside and dealt the woman one lash to her head causing her to fall to the ground. He then stood over her and dealt her several lashes to her face with the wood, causing her to bleed profusely.

The entire ordeal was recorded by a resident in the area. The suspect dropped the wood and made good his escape on the scooter. He stopped a short distance away and hid in a clump of bushes.

The Police were immediately summoned by residents in the area, and two Police Patrols responded to the scene where, on arrival, the area where the suspect was hiding was identified. He was arrested by the Ranks and escorted to Parika Police Station, along with the suspected murder weapon.

Meanwhile, the ranks picked up the victim, who was in and out of consciousness at the time, with visible wounds to her face and conveyed her to Leonora Cottage Hospital. On arrival, the victim was rushed to the Emergency room, where she succumbed to her injuries. Her body was escorted to Ezekiel Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

The suspect was told of the allegation and later give a statement under caution and video recording. He was placed into custody pending further investigations.

