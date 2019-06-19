Opposition writes Top Cop, ERC over comments by Jordan, Nagamootoo

Opposition Chief Whip Gail Teixeira has written the Commissioner of Police Leslie James and the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) over comments made by Finance Minister Winston Jordan and Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, which she says are of profound concern.

In the letters, which were released to the media, Teixeira referenced several reports where Jordan is quoted as saying “Notwithstanding the ruling today and not

withstanding all the consequential orders, we will be here until the elections are

called and we will be at the tape when the next term begins.”

In the same report “the Prime Minister warned that if that if youths are

disenfranchised there would be “trouble” if the youth are not registered.”

She referenced other media reports where the government officials made similar statements during an outreach in Bartica, Region Seven yesterday – the same day as the ruling by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) that the government was defeated by the no-confidence motion last year.

According to Teixeira, “these statements are inciting and a threat to public order and safety and are in contempt of the Caribbean Court of Justice rulings of June 18, 2019.”

In the letter to the Top Cop, Teixeira penned “I, therefore, call on you as Commissioner and the custodian of public safety and order to carry out your mandate vigorously and to publicly defend, preserve and protect the rule of law and the Guyana Constitution in our nation.”

In the letter to the ERC, she wrote “I therefore call on the ERC to carry out its constitutional mandate vigorously to promote peace and harmony and to stand publicly in defence of the rule of law and the constitution. I urge you to register with the President and his Ministers that the CCJ ruling must be complied with in spirit and intent.”