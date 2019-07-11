Opposition, Govt meeting on GECOM Chair continues today

Representatives of President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo are currently meeting at Castellani House to discuss nominations for the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

This is the third such meeting that has been held for the week.

President David Granger is represented by Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence and Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon.

The Opposition Leader is represented by Anil Nandlall, Gail Teixeira and Bishop Juan Edghill.

The two teams are meeting to ‘hammer out’ the names of persons to arrive at a list of six which the Leader of the Opposition will present to President Granger.

The President would choose one person from the final list to be named as the GECOM Chair.

So far, government has rejected five of the Opposition’s proposed nominees, while stating that four have been shortlisted and two under active consideration.

The Opposition has since requested clarity of the meanings of “shortlisted” and “under consideration”.

Government had undertook to provide an explanation at today’s engagement.