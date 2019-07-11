Ann’s Grove man wanted for 2016 murder of girl, 14

The Guyana Police Force has issued a wanted bulletin for 35-year-old Alvin “Satan” Reid for the 2016 murder of 14-year-old Malika Hamilton.

Reid was last year freed of the charge due to insufficient evidence when he appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court.

The body of young girl was found on August 9, 2016 in the Hope Canal, East Coast Demerara (ECD), and it was initially assumed that the teen had died from drowning.

However, family members had been adamant that the child’s demise was as a result of foul play.

Pathologist, Dr Nehaul Singh, had conducted a postmortem examination on the teen’s body and it was revealed that she had died as a result of ‘asphyxiation’ or suffocation.

She was also said to have suffered from blunt trauma to her head and compression injury to her neck.

Shortly after, police, following a lead, found Ried hiding in a barrel at the Ann’s Grove cemetery.

Reports are that even though investigators spent several hours grilling the man about the incident, he had continuously denied any involvement in the crime.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Alvin Reid is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 229-2289, 229-3564, 229-2557, 221-1281, 274-0409, 27-1221, 229-2750, 229-2019, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or the nearest police station.