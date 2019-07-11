25,000 ganja plants destroyed

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) yesterday conducted a drug eradication exercise at Kimbia and Kaiuwa, Upper Berbice River, where an estimated 25,000 marijuana plants were destroyed.

Police said its team found three fields of cannabis cultivation with thousands of plants, ranging between 2-7 feet in height. The total weight was estimated to be 13,000 kilograms.

There was also a nursery containing about 3000 seedlings, four camps and approximately 35 kilograms of dried cannabis.

The GPF said the nearly five acres of ganja farm was destroyed by fire.