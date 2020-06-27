OPINION: Valid votes recounted and certified by GECOM are “credible votes” – Nigel Hinds

By Nigel Hinds

Lowenfield’s claptrap declaration report to the Commissioners on June 23, 2020 is an extension of transparent attempts at rigging Guyana’s March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.

From the twice proffered Bingo numbers for Region Four offered by undergraduate Mingo to the incomprehensible computations by self-promoted constitutional office holder Mr. Keith Lowenfield; the duo has made inapplicable, any floor to irrationality. In straining to stain some valid votes as not credible, while other valid votes passed his smell and word tests, Lowenfield has taken the meaning of words to new depths, he has shown that foolish acts are not constrained only to stupid people, with his pronouncement that only 344,508 were valid votes, instead of the approximately 460,000 valid votes as per the Statements of Polls and Statements of Recounts.

Lowenfield’s bizarre and perverse actions invalidated 115,787 votes, which he conceived and calculated, fall within his self-inflated constitutional authority. The computations by Lowenfield, if having a shred of logic, would have stunned the Greek mathematician Pythagoras and certainly surpassed in its stupidity and crassness, Guyana’s 2019 global math farce – that 33 is not a majority of 65.

We all know that Mingo and Lowenfield were not acting alone, and we also know these individuals are not stupid. They are simply part of a rogue group, trying to steal the elections and disenfranchise over 233,000 voters, similar to what Prime Minister/President Burnham did multiple times during his governance, based on rigged election results, using any means necessary; in just as callous, crass and clumsy manner as President Granger is attempting to do now.

President Granger may consider this comparison to President Burnham as a compliment! Such is the pervasive syndrome of an entitled mind. Damn the disenfranchised!

As we abide by the orders of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) and await the rulings from Justice Adrian Saunders, President of the CCJ, we look forward to rulings that have all the necessary gloss and detailed points to present an iron wall against word twisting and deliberate misinterpretations by our “Caretaker Government”.

Patrick Wintour, Diplomatic editor of the UK Guardian Newspaper, noted on Saturday June 27, 2020 that: “There are signs that Granger will not recognise the court’s jurisdiction, placing the international community in a dilemma.” My belief is that major enablers in the Caretaker Government have never agreed with President Hoyte accepting defeat in Guyana’s 1992 General Elections; and sanctions or no sanctions, will not allow a democratic transition of governance to the PPP/C, the party that clearly won the March 2, 2020 Elections, based on valid votes cast.