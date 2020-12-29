Only light vehicular traffic allowed on Tiger Creek Bridge – Public Works Ministry

The Ministry of Public Works in collaboration with the Guyana Geology and Minses Commission (GGMC) is advising commuters traveling to Mahdia, Region 8 to kindly observe the following weight restrictions when crossing the Tiger Creek Bridge. According to the Ministry, all efforts are currently being made to facilitate opening to all vehicular traffic before December 31, 2020.

The following vehicles can be allowed to cross the Tiger Creek Bridge: 1. Motorcycles 2. Cars and Vans 3. Sport Utility Vehicles 4. Four Wheel Drive Vehicles 5. Small Buses 6. Small Trucks and Canters (Unladen) 7. Light Trailers (Pig Trailers, Dog Trailers and Small Semitrailers) 8. Single and Tandem Trucks (Gross Weight Not Exceeding 14 Tons)

The following vehicles will be allowed to cross under supervision (no exception will be made for those exceeding the Gross Weight restriction): 1. Large buses 2. Single and Tandem Trucks 3. Trucks with Large Trailers

In accordance with the Motor Vehicle and Traffic Regulation • Single Axle Loads are restricted to 3 Metric tons (6,614 lbs) • Tandem Axle Loads are restricted to 4.5 Metric tons (9,921 lbs) • Vehicle Gross Weights are restricted to 14 Tons (30,864 lbs)

Any vehicle not in compliance with the Regulations will be required to utilize the Bridge Bypass.

The Ministry says it sincerely regrets any inconvenience caused and will continue to urge commuters to exercise caution and to observe all the safety signs and directions when approaching and crossing the bridge.