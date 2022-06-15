Officials to be trained to keep water clean during disasters

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the United Nations International Children Funds (UNICEF) today launched a Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) training which will benefit a number of officials attached to those agencies.

The training will be held at the CDC’S Headquarters at Thomas Lands, Georgetown and will see persons from these agencies as well as other relevant authorities such as the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) being trained in securing clean and sanitary water during times of disaster.

CDC’s Director General Major Loren Benons, speaking during the opening ceremony of the training, highlighted the various impacts and risks associated with the lack of sanitary water.

“The risk of children’s health when over 700 children under the age of 5 die from diarrhea, caused by poor sanitation, hygiene and water every day, risk of maternal health when millions of mothers who give birth in health facilities without basic water sanitation and hygiene are at risk of infection and disease, risk of education when girls are kept home because of the lack of separate toilets or hygiene facilities in schools, risk of growth because parents cannot prepare healthy for their children without safe water and children’s bodies remain lack of nutrients, and the risk to entire economies,” he explained.

“The time is now for our leaders to invest in WASH. Every living being must have access to safe and potable water and basic sanitation needed to clean and wash their hands,” he added.

Irfan Akhtar, Deputy Representative at UNICEF for Guyana and Suriname, reasoned that this training comes at a critical time as Guyana is facing severe flooding in some regions.

“This training comes at a very important time, as we, the region including Guyana, is having very heavy rainfall which is leading to the floods in several areas, especially in hinterland areas and remote areas. It’s an important time to take the talk of our preparedness or readiness to respond to the floods. As we know, every season brings floods, with the climate change, extreme weather events having increased in frequency and intensity…every year the same problem…so, it’s very important that we should be prepared and ready to respond to those needs of water sanitisation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Narine Singh, the Chief Medical Officer of the Ministry of Health, noted that the training will prepare the relevant agencies to better respond to disasters that prevent access to clean water.

“In all emergencies, whether they’re manmade or natural disasters, if we can predict them, we can prepare for them, and we can handle them…once we can prepare, so when are presented with these emergencies, we are there to provide these services.”