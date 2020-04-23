No word on CARICOM team’s arrival – GECOM

With the commencement of the countrywide recount partly dependent on the arrival of a high-level team from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to observe the process, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) says it has not yet received word on when the delegation will arrive in the country.

GECOM’s Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward informed the media during a press briefing this morning that the Commission has not received any communication from CARICOM regarding the travel arrangements of the team.

GECOM Chairperson Justice Claudette Singh had previously informed reporters that CARICOM has committed to coming to Guyana to observe the process, but they wanted assurances that their safety will be guaranteed – in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

She had noted that the starting date for the recount will be known when CARICOM informs when the team will be arriving in Guyana.

Following a tour of the recount venue – the Arthur Chung Conference Centre – the National COVID-19 Task Force has submitted recommendations to GECOM for the recount activity.

The Task Force recommends that the venue can accommodate 10 work stations; 8 will be able to accommodate a maximum of 14 persons while 2 will be able to accommodate a maximum of 10. This is in keeping with the concept of social distancing.

The GECOM PRO said the Commission will now have to prepare an order – outlining how the process will be conducted – which will then be gazetted.

When this is completed, along with knowing when the CARICOM team will arrive, GECOM will be able to announce a starting date for the recount activity, Ward indicated.