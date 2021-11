While the country has not recorded any new Covid-related deaths within the past 24-hours, it has seen 55 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 36,872.

There are 15 persons in the ICU, 56 in institutional isolation, 2,244 in home isolation, and 11 in institutional quarantine.

When it comes to recoveries, that figure stands at 33,598. Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 959.