‘No hotplating, touting & speeding’ – Hicken warns minibus operators

Deputy Commissioner (ag) of Operations Clifton Hicken along with Traffic Chief, Superintendent Ramesh Ashram and United Minibus Union President Eon Andrews yesterday met with minibus and taxi operators along with other stakeholders at the Police Officers Training Centre, Eve Leary.

Mr Hicken, in his remarks, urged operators to continue to adhere to the COVID guidelines and ensure all passengers wear a mask.

He also warned against speeding.

“Drivers are adults and you ought to be responsible, most of our road carnage on the roads are caused by speeding, and you are still speeding, well for every action there will be an equal and opposite reaction, for the police to ensure that the roads are a safer place we will have to make sure that u comply with the laws governing the road via the traffic act, so anyone caught speeding – there will be consequences”.

The Deputy Commissioner (ag) also contended that there must be no ‘hot plating and touting’.

“Hotplating and soliciting, are offences that results in accidents and traffic congestion. Drivers must collaborate with their conductors and be polite and respectful and they will attract commuters, anyone found soliciting will face penalities,” the Deputy Commissioner warned.

Mr Hicken also emphasised to the operators that there must be no confrontation with police.

“The country is developing in the oil and gas sector, and also, foreign investors are coming to Guyana and minibus operators are having confrontation with the police and pulling cutlass, what message you sending?”

“Why not go and report to a senior officer or commander, rather than having a confrontation?”

He reminded operators that he has an open-door policy, and warned them not to have any confrontation with police.

Also speaking at the meeting was the President of the United Minibus Association who highlighted that the pandemic is real and minibus operators are to be more considerate to their passengers, as a means of putting their safety first during the health crisis.

“The minibus persons at certain parks aren’t disciplined enough to enforce the rules, because what you find is that they are just thinking about making money – I mean there are a few decent drivers and decent operators.”

Traffic Chief, Superintendent of Police, Mr. Ramesh Ashram, urged the minibus and taxi operators to abide with the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act Regulations and have a change in their attitude towards the public so as to build a better partnership with the police.