NGSA results to be announced on Thursday

The Ministry of Education has stated that the results of the 2018 National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) will be announced on Thursday, June 28th, 2018.

Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry will provide a breakdown of the results at 1 pm in the boardroom of the National Centre for Education Resource Development (NCERD), Kingston, Georgetown. The NGSA is written yearly and is the examination that dictates which secondary school a child will attend after completing their primary education. The four subjects that the assessment covers are Mathematics, Science, Social-Studies and English Language.

Over 14000 students from across the country sat the March 2018 Exams.