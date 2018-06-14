New US40-50M Bonasika Bauxite Project touts employment for over 200

First Bauxite Corporation (FBX) has commenced construction of the Bonasika Bauxite Project under its subsidiary Guyana Industrial Minerals Inc.

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman and junior Minister Simona Broomes along with President and CEO of the First Bauxite Corporation Alan Roughead announced the project’s start on Thursday at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston.

Roughead, according to a release from the Department of Public Information (DPI), disclosed that construction has started at the project’s site in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni Region.

“It will involve the expenditure of 40-50M USD and upon completion, we will employ 250 people of which 95 percent will be Guyanese national,” Roughead said, while outlining that the construction is expected to last some 18 months.

Construction includes the development of the mine site, processing plant and supplementary facilities.

Minister Trotman said the company’s investment in the country is appreciated. “We wish you well, the government of Guyana truly congratulates all of you for your vision and for your stick-to-it-iveness … to this project,” Minister Trotman said.

Touting the mineral’s high quality, Minister Broomes said “the bauxite that will be mined at Bonasika is one of the best in the world and it is here in Guyana. Research has proved, I was advised yesterday, that this mineral found here is nowhere else in the world.”

First Bauxite started feasibility work on the Bonasika Project in 2008. It also conducted two major production trials in 2015. Production at Bonasika is scheduled to begin at the end of 2019.