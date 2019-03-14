New US Ambassador talks ‘oil and gas’ with Minister Greenidge

Newly accredited Ambassador of the United States of America to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, Her Excellency Sarah Ann Lynch, today paid a courtesy call on Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge.
During the meeting, the Foreign Minister and Ambassador discussed Guyana’s oil and gas sector, the current political and economic situation, and Guyana-Venezuela controversy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.
Further, Ambassador Lynch expressed her hope to deepen existing relations between Guyana and the United States.
Ambassador Lynch is expected to pay a courtesy call on the Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr George Norton tomorrow.
The two countries have maintained a high level of bilateral cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic relations on August 15, 1966.