Essequibo Island resident found guilty of raping girl, 7

An Essequibo Island resident was earlier this week found guilty of raping a seven year-old girl in 2014.

Clinton Anthony Doris, 37, was found guilty by a 12-member jury at the High Court.

Particulars of the charge stated that he engaged in sexual activity with the child on March 27, 2014 at Essequibo Islands.

The accused is expected to be sentenced on March 28, 2019.

Dorris is represented by Attorney Ravindra Mohabir while the State’s case was presented by Prosecutors Lisa Cave, Sarah Martin, and Seeta Bishundial.

The matter is presided over by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow at the Sexual Offences Court.

Facts into this matter stated that the child at the center of the matter was lured into a house by Dorris who claimed that he had “sweetie” to offer.

After entering the home she was raped by Dorris and left to make her way home.

The child then told her parents of what transpired after she returned home crying.

As a result the seven-year-old girl was taken to the police station and a report was made.