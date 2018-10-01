New TIF series “Canzone -Sing a Song of Joy” for NCN, TVG, radio

Now in the eighth-year of existence, The Tina Insanally Foundation’s (TIF) choirs have been rehearsing since May of this year on their most ambitious project – the recording of a series of 15-minute programmes to be broadcasted on both television and radio.

For television the programmes will be broadcasted on two popular channels

NCN and TVG over a 3-month period, starting from October 1 to December 31, 2018.

According to TIF, the programme called “Canzone – Sing a Song of Joy” will focus on songs of hope and happiness, understanding and love that have been selected from the repertoire of groups like “the Beatles (Imagine, Eleanor Rigby, Let it Be, Hey Jude) Boney M (Canzone, Rivers of Babylon, Brown Girl) ABBA (Fernando, Waterloo, Dancing Queen) the MOVIES

(Raindrops, Over the Rainbow) as well as the Drifters, the Bee Gees, Michael Jackson and

others.”

Moreover, it was outlined that the younger singers will perform Disney selections, such as ‘A Million Dreams, Try Everything and a Whole New World,’ in addition to Folk Songs.

The series will end with the music of Christmas in the last two weeks of December.

Well-known musician and teacher, Derry Etkins, is the Choir Director and plays the

Keyboard, Mark Lee plays Guitar and young Nicholas Hussain from St. John Bosco, who has

been with TIF from the beginning, is on drums.

The junior choir comprises of a group of 10-12-year-old’s from St. Ann’s while the senior group will include teenage girls and boys from St.Ann’s and St. John Bosco that have been with TIF since 2010.