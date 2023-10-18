New opportunities to open up with construction of Corentyne River Bridge – Edghill

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill revealed that bids for the construction of the Corentyne River bridge linking Guyana to Suriname were opened on Thursday, October 12.

This project promises to transform Guyana’s transport network and open up new opportunities for the country, especially citizens of Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The minister was speaking at a community engagement in Black Bush Polder last Wednesday, where he highlighted the importance of this development.

“I bring that to your attention to let you know that Berbice would be highly regarded in terms of Guyana’s transport network when we have the bridge across the Corentyne River with an enhanced four-lane highway connecting to that bridge,” he pointed out.

The establishment of a deep-water harbour at Palmyra also holds tremendous promise for economic growth and development in the region.

Minister Edghill outlined some of the key components of this ambitious plan.

“In the entire Palmyra area, there is going to be a whole ecosystem that will bring about a hub of development. There is going to be a stadium, hotels, and oil refinery whenever we get to that. Palmyra is the place where His Excellency has identified with a deep-water harbour which means that we can use that to move goods in and out of Brazil.”

This will offer significant advantages to local farmers and entrepreneurs.

These routes include travel from Berbice through the Linden/Soesdyke Highway, and the Linden/Lethem trail to reach Boa Vista, Brazil.

Additionally, access to Brazil can also be achieved through Suriname and French Guiana, providing a range of options for trade and commerce.

The Corentyne River Bridge will facilitate the movement of goods to Suriname, allowing farmers to transport their produce with ease.

“So, we are opening up a new corridor of connectivity that will open up you the farmers of Black Bush Polder to new markets with the Corentyne River bridge” the minister added. This prospect not only promises economic benefits but also enhances the quality of life for the local community. [DPI]

--- ---