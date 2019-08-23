New Amsterdam prisoner injured after setting mattress on fire

Committed prisoner Delon Boucher received injuries about his body after he set fire to his mattress located in the Security Block of the New Amsterdam Prison.

The incident occurred at around 19:15hrs, according to Prison Director Gladwin Samuels.

He said the fire was extinguished by Prison Officers on duty and later inspected by firefighters who quickly responded.

The prisoner, who was described as aggressive to first responders, received lacerations to his head and above left eye.

He received medical attention and is in a stable condition.

Boucher, in 2015, hurled a bench at Magistrate Zamena Ali when she sentenced him to four years imprisonment.

Reports indicate that he had also attacked and wounded a police detective in the Cove and John Station.