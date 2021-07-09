New Amsterdam Hospital to get laparoscopic suite

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony says the New Amsterdam Hospital will be outfitted with a laparoscopic suite for the conduct of minimally invasive surgeries.

This announcement comes on the heels of the first laparoscopic common bile duct surgery conducted recently at the hospital.

“For New Amsterdam we have a lot of talented surgeons and this is just one example of what they can do. They don’t have the full suite of instruments that is necessary to perform these complex types of surgeries. So, the Government of Guyana has taken a decision that we are going to build a complete laparoscopic suite at the New Amsterdam Hospital. This will allow the hospital now to have the capability of doing very complex laparoscopic surgeries,” Dr. Anthony said.

The surgery requires a small incision on the body with laparoscopic instruments. Recovery time for this type of surgery is less than other invasive surgeries, since the wound is smaller.

“They have seen less infections with these types of surgeries. So, this is also a good thing. So, complications from the surgery are far less. So, we think this is the way to go because people will spend less time in hospital, they’ll get very complicated surgeries but spend less time in hospital. They are able to heal quickly and get back to work fast.”

The theatres at the New Amsterdam Hospital are also being refurbished. In addition, there will be new recovery rooms and spaces for patients by the end of the year.

The upgrade of the hospital will also be complemented by the construction of an Infectious Diseases Unit there.

On Wednesday, a $41 million contract was signed by Navin and Sons Construction Company to build the facility that will better care for COVID-19 patients.