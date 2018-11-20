Neighbourhood scuffle lands 2 in court

Two residents of North Ruimveldt, Georgetown on Monday found themselves before Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, facing charges of causing actual bodily harm and common assault.

Kerwin Baksh, 33, of North Ruimveldt Squatting Area, Georgetown denied the charge which stated that on November 9, 2018 at Well Road, North Ruimveldt, n he assaulted Marcellus Gladstone causing him actual bodily harm.

Meanwhile, the 55-year-old Gladstone, of Lot 3 North Ruimveldt, was also charged for assaulting Baksh at Well Road. He denied the allegation made out against him.

According to the facts presented in court, both men were involved in a heated argument after Gladstone allegedly blocked the passageway of Baksh’s home. The argument escalated into a scuffle whereby Baksh reportedly hit Gladstone in the face with a brick. The matter was later reported, and the two men were cross charged.

Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore made no objections to bail being granted to the defendants.

As a result, Magistrate Latchman granted Baksh bail in the sum of $60,000, while Gladstone was released on $10,000 bail. The matters were adjourned to November 21, 2018.