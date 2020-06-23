NCTF announces repatriation flights from New York and Miami

The National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF), announces the confirmation of two repatriation flights for Guyanese nationals stranded in the United States of America.

The flight details are as follows:

JULY 1: MIAMI to GUYANA – Eastern Airlines (08:30hrs departure)

JULY 2: NEW YORK (JFK) to GUYANA – Eastern Airlines (08:30hrs departure)

Additional flights are being planned in consultation with various airlines and the details will be provided as these are confirmed.

The additional flights will cater to Guyanese stranded in North America and the Caribbean.

All citizens will be responsible for their own airfare and other expenses and must complete PCR COVID-19 testing and test negative for consideration in addition to filling out and submitting the Repatriation Form. Upon return to Guyana all citizens must self-quarantine for a period of seven days. Officials from the Ministry of Public Health will monitor all persons on self-quarantine.

The NCTF has prioritised the repatriation of Guyanese nationals stranded in the various countries in the Western Hemisphere. Guyana’s borders with Brazil and Suriname however remain closed and no entry will be permitted to persons in these two countries until further notice.

Guyanese stranded overseas are again urged, if they have not yet done so, to contact their nearest diplomatic mission or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs directly. Contact details are listed on the ministry’s website along with the Repatriation Form: www.minfor.gov.gy