National recount continues…total of 789 ballot boxes completed

At the end of the second week of the national recount of votes cast in the March 2, polls, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has reported that 789, of the 2339 ballot boxes, have been completed.

On Tuesday, 71 boxes including; 18 from Region Three, 14 from Region Four, 13 from Region Five, 20 from Region Six and six from Region Seven were completed.

Tuesday’s tabulation saw 732 Statements of Recount (SOR) for the General Elections and 756 for the Regional completed.

Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Justice (Rtd) Claudette Singh, is seeking the approval of the National COVID-19 Taskforce for an additional two workstations.

This was disclosed by GECOM spokeswoman, Yolanda Ward, during a brief update to the media outside the Arthur Chung Convention Centre (ACCC); where the national recount of votes cast in the March 2, polls, is taking place.

At present there are twelve workstations operating; but this is still below what is needed to meet the proposed 25-day timeline.