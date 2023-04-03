Mystery surrounds disappearance of Teejay Roxroy Prince

A family in Buxton, East Coast Demerara, is desperately seeking information on the whereabouts of their beloved Teejay Roxroy Prince, who has been missing since December 17, 2022.

The 31-year-old man was reportedly staying with his aunt when he disappeared without a trace; and his disappearance has left his family in a state of shock and despair.

Despite their best efforts, Prince’s family members and law enforcement officers have been unable to locate him since he was reported missing.

The circumstances surrounding Prince’s disappearance remain a mystery, leaving his loved ones struggling to come to terms with the situation.

His sister, Carleena Prince, spoke with this publication about the emotional toll the ordeal has taken on the family. She said, “We just want to know where he is, if he’s okay.”

Carleena said that even though her brother was living with his aunt, he was also staying with his girlfriend, who lives not so far away in Buxton. She said, however, that based on their knowledge, her brother had started seeing someone new shortly before his disappearance.

This sister recalled that on December 17, 2022, her brother received a call from the ex-girlfriend, who asked him to go to the hospital, since her brother was admitted a patient of the Georgetown Public Hospital. On that day, the new person that the man was dating also called with a request for them to meet.

The new girlfriend, the sister said, reported to the family that when she had called Teejay to make plans, she had heard a woman in the background arguing. The new girlfriend said the phone was disconnected, the sister recalled, and all attempts to call him back proved futile, as her calls went to voicemail.

After some hours had passed, the woman called Teejay’s mother to inform her of what had occurred. The family has since been unable to contact Teejay.

Carleena said contact was made with the aunt with whom he had resided, who said that he was not there, but rather was by his ex-girlfriend. According to the sister, the family went to the ex-girlfriend’s home, but he was not there, and she related to them that the last time she had seen him was on December 17, 2022, and she had also not been able to reach him.

The sister said the family made reports to the Police, and her aunt and her brother’s ex-girlfriend were taken into custody for questioning, but they were later released. She said it was only when the family visited Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken that a missing person’s release was issued about her brother.

“They had us up and down from one station to the next…,” she said.

The sister said that family members are also receiving anonymous calls that the man was murdered and dumped in the Buxton Backdam. After hearing this, she said, they immediately informed the Police.

“I went to the Police and asked them to get a dog and please come and sniff his clothes, so that we can go check the areas. I even told them to try and see if they can pick up where he last was or something from his phone location, and the female officer told me it was too much work,” the sister said.

Prince’s family members have said they are worried, and are hoping their loved one comes home. They are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward and assist in the investigation.

As the search for Teejay Roxroy Prince continues, they said, they can only hope for a positive outcome, and that he would soon be found safe and sound.

--- ---