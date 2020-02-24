Motorcyclist killed by alleged drunken driver

A motorcyclist was on Sunday evening killed after he reported collided with a motorcar along the Adventure Public Road, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Dead in 35-year-old Suresh Arjune of Lot 3 Adventure, Essequibo Coast.

The accident reportedly occurred at about 20:50h and involved motorcycle CJ 4350 and motorcar bearing registration number PMM 2260 driven by a 27-year-old resident of Fair Field, Essequibo Coast.

Based on investigation received, the motor car was negotiating a turn when it is alleged that the motorcyclist who was travelling in the opposite direction collided with its left side front. The driver of the motorcar whose blood alcohol level was found to be exceedingly above the legal limit claimed that the motorcyclist was speeding.

However, as a result of the impact, the cyclist fell onto the roadway and sustained severe injuries to his head and other parts of the body.

He was taken to the Suddie Public Hospital in an unconscious state where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver of the motorcar in custody assisting with investigations.