Motorcyclist dies after crashing into parked truck

A 38-year-old man of Number 43 Village, Corentyne, Berbice is now dead after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a parked truck.

The accident occurred at around 22:10hrs on Tuesday along the Number 47 Public Road, Corentyne.

Sherwin Murray was proceeding north on the western carriageway, reportedly at a fast rate of speed, when he lost control of his motorcycle and collided with the front of the motor lorry that was parked on the western parapet.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist sustained injuries to his head and other parts of his body.

He was taken to Skeldon Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.