Motorcyclist dies after crashing into container at Wales

A 23-year-old motorcyclist lost his life in an accident along the Wales Public Road, West Bank Demerara (WBD) which occurred at around 23:00hrs last night.

Dead is Ramano Ramdeen, a resident of Patentia, WBD.

Ramdeen was riding motorcycle CK 1359, allegedly at a fast rate of speed, when he lost control of the vehicle, and crashed into a container which was located on the parapet.

As a result of the collision, the driver was flung into the container, where he received several injuries about his head and body.

The 23-year-old man was picked up by public-spirited persons in an unconscious state and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.