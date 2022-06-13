Mother of 3 missing after joining taxi at East La Penitence

A 25-year-old mother of three has been missing since June 4 after she went to meet a man she met on social media.

The woman, who has been identified as Kayren Felix, was last seen entering a taxi at East La Penitence, Georgetown – after meeting the man.

The woman’s sister, Elizabeth Felix, in an interview with another section of the media, said she had accompanied her sister to the man’s house and subsequently left.

“The last time I saw her was on Saturday evening. We both went to a friend of hers but I leave and went away. She called about half an hour later and tell me that she will be leaving just now to come to the park. I told her that I was about to go to the park from where I was, so I am going to reach her there,” the sister related.

The woman’s sister said when she arrived at the minibus park, Kayren was not there and all calls made to her phone were futile. After waiting for some time, the woman said her sister never showed up. She said after her sister did not return home, she went to the police and made a missing person report.

“He [the friend] claimed that he put her in a vehicle, a yellow wagon an hour after I leave…we get footage from the gas station showing us, yes indeed, he bring her out, but we didn’t get to see if he stopped the car or she stopped the car,” the sister related.

Based on the CCTV footage seen by the family, after the woman was placed into the car, the friend was seen walking away. The family was unable to get the car’s registration number due to poor lighting in the area.

“I am going to go there and I am going beg and ask anyone who can show me the footage so that I can get the number plate for the car. The man said they go out to stop a bus, but when he put out he hand, a car stopped,” the sister explained.

The woman said upon questioning the man, she was told that it was the first time he met her sister in person. The family is asking anyone who might have knowledge of the woman’s whereabouts to contact the nearest police station.