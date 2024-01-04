Mocha resident busted with ganja in motorcar  

Sixty-four-year-old Ivelaw Lissone, Nelson Street, Mocha, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was on Wednesday intercepted with a quantity of cannabis during an operation by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU).

Based on reports received, CANU Officers were conducting an operation Mocha Arcadia, EBD where they intercepted a motor vehicle driven by Lissone.

As such, a search was conducted on the vehicle during which a plastic bag with several Ziplock bags containing ganja was unearthed.

The driver was taken to CANU’s Headquarters where the narcotic was weighed and amounted to 72.2 grams. He is expected to make his court appearance before the end of the week.

