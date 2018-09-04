Mocha Arcadia man arraigned for raping minor; placed on $300,000 bail

A forty-seven-year old resident of Plantation Mocha, East Bank Demerara, earlier today (Tuesday), appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and stood before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan slapped with the rape of a minor.

Jegede Hodge was not required to plea to the indictable charge when it was read to him.

The charge alleged that between September 1, 2017 and September 30, 2017, the accused engaged in sexual penetration with the child, who was under the age of consent.

According to the Police Prosecutor who presented the facts into the matter, on the day in question, the child was left in Hodge’s company by her mother when he allegedly committed the heinous act.

The accused was granted his pretrial liberty in the sum of $300,000 and is expected to make his next court appearance on September 13, 2018.