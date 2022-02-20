Missing fishermen: Panel set up to probe incident

See full statement from Public Works Ministry on the missing fishermen:

The Ministry of Public Works announces an immediate and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the reported capsizing of a boat owned by Noble House Seafood, in Coastal waters some 18 miles off Mahaicony, following which several fishermen are now missing.

An independent panel was established comprising representatives of the Ministry of Public Works, MARAD, GDF Coast Guard, the GPF Marine Unit, and the Transport and Habours Department.

We are very concerned, and share the anxiety and pain of the family members and colleagues of the missing men.

The Search and Rescue Operation Center was immediately activated, upon notification of this incident. Vessels and personnel, including divers have been deployed.

The Ministry wishes to assure all concerned that all available resources of the state, to aid in this search and rescue exercise will be fully utilized. The private sector including private fishing vessels are also engaged in this ongoing operation.