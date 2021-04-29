Ministry awaits detailed report on “true cause” of Sharon’s Mall fire

Statement from Ministry of Home Affairs on the fire at Sharon’s Mall

The Ministry of Home Affairs regrets the loss of Sharon’s Building, overnight, due to a fire said to be of electrical origin.

A detailed fire report will ultimately determine the true cause of the fire and loss of the building.

The Ministry would like to, again, remind the General Public by repeating the need for the installation of smoke detectors, fire alarms, extinguishers and other fire appliances.

Importantly, for buildings over two (2) stories high, the Ministry again wishes to advise of the need for Riser Mains with hoses and Fire Sprinkler Systems to be installed.

Building inspections for electrical and fire safety compliance are mandatory for such buildings and must be diligently pursued.