Miners die in Pomeroon River boat mishap

The bodies of two miners were this morning recovered from the Pomeroon River following a boat mishap in the Pomeroon River, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) on Sunday night at around 19:00h.

Dead are 29-year-old Devor Naughton of Hackeny Canal, Lower Pomeroon and 18-year-old Sherwin Adolphus of Grant Progress, Lower Pomeroon.

The duo was travelling in a 15ft boat powered by a 15hp outboard engine which collided with a fishing vessel, causing them to fall overboard.

The two men were said to be intoxicated and were on their way home to celebrate Father’s Day with their respective families.

The accident was reported to authorities who launched a search for the bodies but nothing was found. The bodies were eventually discovered in the vicinity of Charity Waterfront at around 11:30h today.

Naughton was a father of two while Adolphus had one child. Investigations are ongoing.