Covid: 1 new death; 15 more cases

The Covid-19 death toll in the country has risen to 1,248 following the demise of a 75-year-old man who was infected with the novel coronavirus.

The individual hailed from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and was fully vaccinated. According to the Ministry of Health’s records, the man did not take any booster doses.

Meanwhile, the country has also seen 15 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 66,506.

There are 26 persons in the hospitals, two of whom are in the ICU while 868 are isolating at home. Four persons are in institutional quarantine while recoveries stand at 64,362.