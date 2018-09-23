Miner shot twice in Madhia

A miner was in the wee hours of Sunday morning shot twice after he got into an argument with an acquaintance, who he was said to be imbibing with, at a bar at the Mahdia Landing, Potaro.

The incident occurred at around 00:20h and the victim Shahonan ‘ Biggs’ Monderson, 27, of Felicity Village,West Coast Demerara (WCD) was shot to his left shoulder and left knee.

INews was told that the victim and the 36-year-old suspect, a driver of Second Avenue, Bartica got into a heated argument.

As the argument escalated, the suspect reportedly whipped out a loaded firearm which he is licenced to carry, pointed it at Monderson and pulled the trigger twice.

Monderson however, managed to disarm the suspect and the Police were called to the scene.

The miner was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) in a serious but stable condition.

The weapon, loaded with fifteen live rounds, was handed over to the Police and the suspect was taken into custody.