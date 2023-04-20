MARAD to “significantly” reduce piloting time with $535M vessel

In keeping with efforts to modernise the local maritime sector in order to support Guyana’s growing economy, the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) has received a brand new $535 million pilot boat that will enhance its operations.

The vessel, Pilot Boat Arapaima, was custom-built in France by Ocea Shipbuilding and Industries to meet the needs of MARAD. The contract, which was signed in December 2021, also includes one-year warranty, technical support and training for local officers.

According to Director General of MARAD, Captain Stephen Thomas, the arrival of this new ship is the “dawn of a new era of pilotage in Guyana” since these services have been limited by the absence of safe and reliable pilot boats.

These vessels are used to transport marine pilots onboard large vessels that they have to pilot inbound and outbound throughout Guyana’s waterways.

Thomas explained that the Department was in dire need of a new vessel especially since its fleet currently has a 75-year-old vessel; another aged vessel, acquired since early 1980s, that is “slow and unreliable” as well as much newer vessel, acquired in 2018 under the previous APNU/AFC government, that has been plagued with issues since its arrival results in hundreds of millions of dollars being spent to keep it operational.

Meanwhile, President Dr Irfaan Ali, who was present at Wednesday’s commissioning, pointed to his Government’s commitment towards modernising the local maritime sector to keep up with the rapid growth of the country’s economy.

He noted that this “sizable investment” in Guyana’s maritime administration is in line with the vision for a country equipped with modern navigational systems that meet international standards.

“This commissioning of the vessel is part of my government’s ongoing programme to modernise our navigation systems and improve navigational services on vessels entering our main river port. The acquisition of the Arapaima is a continuation of our efforts to give MARAD a fleet of modern, reliable, fuel-efficient vessels that are capable of serving the needs of the shipping community and facilitating a modern marine sector,” he asserted.

On this note, the Head of State announced plans to acquire additional vessels for MARAD as well as enhance training of personnel. This will complement other initiatives that have been undertaken by government to advance the maritime sector. These include updating the country’s hydro-graphical charts; improving maritime navigational tools and aide – for which over $1 billion has been invested over the past two years; strengthening the capacity of MARAD to manage the sector with some $1.6 billion allocated to acquire new equipment such as a tug; and improving port management.

