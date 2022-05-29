Mandela Ave. accident: Pensioner bought electric bike recently

Sixty-seven-year-old man, who was killed after riding into a water truck along Mandela Avenue, Georgetown on Saturday, had only bought his electric bike recently and was having trouble operating it.

This is according to a neighbour of the now dead man, Karan Mahadeo, an employee at the National Park of Lot 452 West Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Mahadeo’s wife told this publication that he had only purchased the electric bike a few days ago.

One neighbour related that she recently she warned Mahade to be careful on the road with the bike after he seemed to be having trouble operating it. She said it is unfortunate that a few days later it was the same bike that claimed his life.

Mahadeo was killed sometime around 18:10h along Mandela Avenue in the vicinity of John Fernandes Terminal Access Road. He was struck by a canter truck, driven by a 24-year-old to deliver water.

The driver told the police that he was heading west on Mandela Avenue when Mahadeo rode out of the access road into his path. The driver said he applied brake and swerved to avoid hitting the man but the left side front of the truck collided with he bike.

As a result, the pensioner was thrown onto the roadway and received injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Mahadeo’s wife said the 67-year-old man had left home around 16:00h to go visit a friend. She was informed by neighbours around 18:30h that her husband was involved in an accident and had died on the spot.

The couple has been married for almost 40 years and were living alone at their West Ruimveldt home. The man who was a father of two was described as a hardworking and dedicated husband.

Meanwhile, no trace of alcohol was found on the driver of the canter but he was taken into custody to assist with the investigation.