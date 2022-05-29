Better Hope man stabbed to death while trying to defend friend

Neil Rampersaud, 31, an engineer of Phulwara street, Better Hope East Coast Demerara (ECD) lost his life early this morning after he was stabbed by a man during a row over a recent stabbing incident that involved his friend.

The man was reportedly stabbed at around 07:38h in the vicinity of Zahora Street Better Hope, ECD, by a 40-year-old coconut vendor of Plaisance ECD.

INews was informed that the suspect and the dead man are known to each other.

It was reported that Rampersaud is friends with one Mohan Panchu of Polawarie street Betterhope ECD, and on Sunday morning at about 06:35h the suspect and Panchu had a misunderstanding, where the suspect armed himself with a metal rod and dealt Panchu several stabs about his body causing injuries.

Shortly after the incident, Rampersaud had learned about his friend being stabbed, and had approached the suspect in the vicinity of Zahora Street, and demanded that the suspect turned himself in at the Police Station.

It was then both men got into an altercation where Rampersaud dealt the suspect two lashes about his body. The suspect, who was armed with a coconut blade at the time, dealt a stab to Rampersaud upper left side ribs causing severe injuries.

Rampersaud after being stabbed ran away from the scene and was later escorted to the Woodland Hospital. It was reported that whilst receiving medical treatment, he succumbed to his injuries.

His body was then escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home mortuary awaiting Post Mortem.

The suspect was later arrested by ranks of the Sparendaam Police Station, where he was escorted to the CC Nicholson Hospital, located at Nabaclis, ECD, where he was treated and sent away.

Police said he had handed over the murder weapon, and it was lodged. He is presently in police custody assisting with investigations.