Man wanted for series of armed robberies arrested during raid at Stabroek Market

Twenty-five-year-old Kevon Ridley who was wanted for questioning in relation to a series of armed robberies in Georgetown and discharging a loaded firearm on December 23 at Lime Street, Werk-en-Rust, was yesterday arrested by a party of police ranks who carried out a raid exercise at the Stabroek Market (under the clock area).

Ridley, also called ‘Arthur’, a resident from Albouystown, Georgetown, was one of the persons searched during the raid exercise and he was found in possession of a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis.

Ridley was told of the allegation, cautioned, and arrested. Both Ridley and the suspected narcotics were taken to the Brickdam Police Station where it was weighed and amounted to 18 grams.

Ridley was placed in custody at Brickdam Police Station pending further investigation and charge(s).

