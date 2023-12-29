Fire that killed Linden woman & nieces was maliciously set – GFS

See full statement from the Guyana Fire Service:

Update: Linden Fire

Investigations into the fire that claimed the lives of 30-year-old Zella Lawrence, 16-year-old Angelique Lawrence, and 8-year-old Ronika Lawrence have been completed.

Fire Prevention officials were able to determine that the fire was maliciously set by person(s) unknown.

The fire occurred around 2:05 a.m. on December 25th at Lot 2692, Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

Firefighters from the Linden Fire Station responded quickly, containing the fire to the building’s bottom floor, where a single sofa set was destroyed and four meters of ceiling, along with a large amount of clothing, sustained significant damage.

However, by the time the fire was extinguished, it was discovered that all the occupants of the two-storey building had died.

The Fire Service would like to once again extend sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased and to encourage anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for this heinous crime to contact the police.

