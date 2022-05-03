Man wanted for murder of Sophia labourer surrenders to police

One week after police issued a wanted bulletin for his arrest, 24-year-old Denzil Haynes turned himself in at Brickdam Police Station on Tuesday in the company of his attorney.

Haynes reportedly went into hiding after fatally shooting Yardan Jacobs, 27.

It was reported that Jacobs, a labourer of North Sophia, Georgetown, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, almost two weeks after he was shot in his community at around midnight on April 16, while hanging out with a group of persons at the Tanary Area in the community.

Jacobs’ cousin, Steve Bacchus was also shot during the incident.

Reports are that Jacobs had gotten into an argument with an individual, and Bacchus had subsequently intervened, causing the suspect to whip out a firearm and discharge several rounds in the direction of the duo before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.