Man wanted for 2006 murder in Guyana deported from France, to be charged

Michael Orlando Carrica who was wanted in relation to a 2006 murder which occurred in Guyana was today deported from France and will soon be charged with the crime.

This was announced by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) via a statement today.

Carrica was wanted for the murder of Ovial Jorris, also known as ‘Buns’, which occurred at Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Investigations revealed that the wanted man had illegally departed Guyana sometime in 2006 through Port Moleson Creek and made his way to Suriname thence to French Guiana where he stayed and worked illegally for some years.

He eventually departed for France where he was employed as a labourer with a French construction company.

However, he was apprehended by French police and a search was conducted which resulted in him being found in possession of a stolen cellular phone. He was arrested, taken into custody and later charged for the offence. Carrica appeared in court, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine years imprisonment.

On June 21, 2023 he was released and placed in immigration custody and deported to Guyana where upon arrival he was immediately taken into local police custody.

