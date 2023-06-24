Guyana secures seat to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights

Guyanese national, Dr Christopher Arif Bulkan, was on Friday elected a Commissioner on the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) for a four-year period from 2024-2027.

The Government of Guyana had nominated Dr Bulkan’s candidature on the basis of his extensive experience in human rights as an advocate, jurist, academic and policy adviser.

He had previously served as an expert member of the United Nations Human Rights Committee during the period 2019-2022, where he authored and co-authored several individual opinions. He was elected to serve as Vice-Chair of that Committee for the 2021-2022 period.

Dr Bulkan’s work has been recognized as a model of independence, integrity and competence.

His election represents the first time that a Guyanese national will serve on the IACHR since its creation in 1959. He secured the highest number of votes – 27 out of 32.

The elections took place on Friday in Washington D.C. at the 53rd Regular Session of the General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS) where the Honourable Hugh Hilton Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is leading Guyana’s delegation.

The IACHR is a principal and autonomous organ of the OAS and is mandated to promote and protect human rights in the Americas. The Commission comprises seven experts who serve in their personal capacity. The Government of Guyana is confident that Dr. Bulkan will make a signal contribution to the work of the IACHR.

His Excellency President Dr Irfaan Ali extended his congratulations to Dr. Bulkan on his election to the office of the Commissioner of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.