Man murders wife then commits suicide

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐭-𝐃𝐨𝐨𝐫-𝐙𝐞𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧

— 𝐇𝐮𝐬𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞

Sarah Bacchus Arjoon, a 56-year-old Saleswoman from Lot 755 Recht-Door-Zee, was murdered yesterday, allegedly by her husband Khemraj Arjoon, 69, who later died at the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was admitted under guard after ingesting a poisonous substance.

The sequence of events unfolded between 11:30 hrs and 15:30 hrs yesterday at the couple’s residence (Lot 755 Recht-Door-Zee).

The woman’s motionless body was found by her 13-year-old daughter when she got home at 15:30 hrs yesterday. The body was found lying in a pool of blood inside the bedroom. The teen also found her father gasping for breath on the bed, emitting a strong smell of poison.

A note implicating Sarah in an alleged affair was found nearby. The note was written on a piece of cardboard. Neighbours and Police were then alerted.

When Police arrived at the scene, they questioned the murder suspect (Khemraj Arjoon), who admitted to ingesting a poisonous substance, and he directed ranks to the area where he threw the bottle suspected to contain the poisonous substance.

Police also took possession of the suspected murder weapon (a knife), which was found at the scene, as well as the ‘note’.

Dr. Sonia Gray pronounced Sarah dead at the scene. Her body is at the Ezekiel Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The murder suspect died last night at the West Demerara Regional Hospital while receiving medical treatment.

--- ---