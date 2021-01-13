Man killed in Linden-Soesdyke Highway accident

A 31-year-old man is now dead following an accident which occurred last evening on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

He has been identified as Uriel Reynolds, who was a father of a young boy.

Reynolds was driving a minibus when a pickup truck, which was allegedly travelling at a fast rate of speed, crashed into him.

In a social media post, the man’s father, Eion Reynolds recalled seeing his son’s lifeless body at the hospital.

“At the hospital, I viewed my son’s lifeless body with visible blood still on his nostrils and ears where he had obviously bled. His two feet were crushed with gaping wounds all the way through the bone and compound fracture. Persons had to literally pull the front of the bus apart to free him from where he was pinned and bleeding,” the older Reynolds detailed.

He added that “The account given by several persons at the scene, is that the driver of the 4×4 was the errant driver who didn’t even try to help, instead he just kept lamenting that he only got his vehicle on the said day.”

The father assured that “This accident will not be swept under the rug like so many others JUSTICE will be served, if it’s the last thing I do!”