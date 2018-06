Harilall Motilall aka “Jinga Harry”, 56, of Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD) who was sentenced to two-two years in absentia in May 2016 for discharging a loaded firearm with intent in July of 2014, was on Wednesday arrested at a police road block on Cove and John Public Road, ECD.

According to the police in a short release, the convict will be escorted to prison to commence his sentence.

Because the two-two years sentences will run concurrently he will only serve two years instead of four.