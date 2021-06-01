Man jailed 15 years for raping girl, 11

Adriane Sewdeen, the man who was found guilty by a jury of raping an 11-year-old girl, has been sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment.

The custodial sentence was handed down by Justice Gino Persaud at the High Court in Essequibo. Sewdeen, who was initially indicted on two counts of rape committed on the young girl, was found guilty on one count.

That count detailed that on July 9, 2018, in the county of Essequibo, he engaged in sexual penetration of the underage girl. Following his arraignment before Justice Persaud, he had pleaded not guilty to the charge. The case for the prosecution was presented by State Counsel Lisa Cave.

According to the facts, on July 9, 2018, Sewdeen’s wife had taken one of their three children to a graduation ceremony and had left the 11-year-old schoolgirl in his care. When Sewdeen returned home from work, he took the girl into a bedroom and raped her.

The other charge against him had alleged that during May 2018, he engaged in sexual penetration of the said girl. He was, however, acquitted by the jury on this charge.

In that case, it was alleged that the girl’s mother had left her in the care of Sewdeen and his wife. When his wife went out, it was alleged, Sewdeen returned home and raped the child.